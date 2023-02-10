 
Friday Feb 10 2023
Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Kate Middleton wanted to be cooperative" in the tense text exchange with Meghan Markle, said Dr. Lillian Glass who is a human behaviour and body language expert.

The text messages were published in Prince Harry's recently released book Spare.

The Duke of Sussex said the exchange left his wife sobbing on the floor. Prince Harry wrote Kate sent his wife a message that read: "Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

According to express.co.uk, the text sent by Kate read"Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

Meghan responded: "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

Express.co.uk reported Harry said the Prince William's wife suggested all the dresses needed to be remade.

Meghan then replied: "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day." Kate, the Duke claimed, replied saying: "Fine".

Writing about the exchange between his wife and his sister-in-law,Prince Harry said: "It was intolerable but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told (Meghan)."

Dr Lillian Glass told Express she had seen the messages and she thinks "It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen in my life. It's childish, babyish, and stupid."

"Kate wanted to be cooperative. You know, when she said the dresses needed to be done, even the tailor said yes, everyone's dresses need to be done. It was so, so silly."

