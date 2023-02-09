 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

King Charles III, who would be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in May, has left a royal fan in shock with his response to the request about "bringing back Harry" during his visit to the University of East London.

The 74-year-old King was greeted by students at the University's Stratford campus. A fan asked: "Bring back Prince Harry." And Charles reportedly responded: "Who?"

Britain's new monarch reportedly misheard the name and began to laugh as he connected the dots.

King Charles, who would be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in May, visited the universityfor its 125th anniversary, unveiling a plaque and opening its new hospital and primary care training hub.

He met student nurses who showed him six different mannequins that can also "bleed" and "urinate", saying: "They are quite realistic, aren't they?" The King then quipped: "Ah, somebody who is real" when he was presented to a student who was demonstrating a diabetes treatment.

He also received laughs when joking: "And it works?" after seeing a genuine oxygen pump that would be used to treat a dummy with a chest complaint.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?

Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?
Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise
Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner

Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Kate Middleton defended after Harry shares her text exchange with Meghan

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce

Patti LaBelle says she is ready to date again after divorce
U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94
Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton
Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch

Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch
Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fight to court Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy 'Air'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fight to court Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy 'Air'
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam's government for stopping rhino poaching

Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam's government for stopping rhino poaching
Ellie Goulding reveals why she wants her fans to ‘put phones away’ at concerts

Ellie Goulding reveals why she wants her fans to ‘put phones away’ at concerts