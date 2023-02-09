King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

King Charles III, who would be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in May, has left a royal fan in shock with his response to the request about "bringing back Harry" during his visit to the University of East London.

The 74-year-old King was greeted by students at the University's Stratford campus. A fan asked: "Bring back Prince Harry." And Charles reportedly responded: "Who?"

Britain's new monarch reportedly misheard the name and began to laugh as he connected the dots.

King Charles, who would be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in May, visited the universityfor its 125th anniversary, unveiling a plaque and opening its new hospital and primary care training hub.

He met student nurses who showed him six different mannequins that can also "bleed" and "urinate", saying: "They are quite realistic, aren't they?" The King then quipped: "Ah, somebody who is real" when he was presented to a student who was demonstrating a diabetes treatment.

He also received laughs when joking: "And it works?" after seeing a genuine oxygen pump that would be used to treat a dummy with a chest complaint.