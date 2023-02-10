 
Friday Feb 10 2023
Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020, could drop their royal titles on the King's Coronation day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have, so far, turned a deaf ear to their critics who want the couple to drop their royal titles. But, according to an insider, the Sussex may give in to the public demand.

Harry and Meghan are still enjoying their titles and allegedly using them for their personal gains. Royal fans, experts, historians and politicians are mounting pressure on King Charles III to strip the couple of their titles.

Tory MP Bob Seely thinks the couple should be stripped of their titles, effectively immediately.

He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.

There are reports that the royal family is rolling out incentives to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle so that the couple could attend the ceremony.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian focusing on blue-blooded Brits and Europeans, also urged the Royal Family to do what is needed for reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex - and suggested disregarding the book is the best course of action.

"I am unaware of any olive branches but I also believe that it is better for the King and his family to not draw further attention to what Harry wrote, and let the family do what is needed to be done for a possible reconnection," she told Express UK.

