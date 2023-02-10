King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation

King Charles's worries do not seem to end any time soon as claims made by Prince Harry in his memoir are adding to the monarch's worries.

Australian campaigners who want the country to become a republic are exploiting the Duke's allegations against the royal family, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex has criticised his father King Charles III, stepmother Camilla and brother William in the ghost-written book.

Philip Benwell, National Chair of the Australian Monarchist League, said it is "such a shame" the Royal Family is being "attacked" after publication of the Duke of Sussex's controversial book Spare, according to Express UK.

Sandy Biar, National Director and CEO of the Australian Republic Movement, told the same outlet the Royal Family as dysfunctional, adding support for a republic has surged over the past four months.

Over that period, Elizabeth II was succeeded by King Charles III, the Sussexes' Netlfix series aired and Spare was published around the world.

Mr Biar said: "We can do better than inheriting our Head of State from a dysfunctional family on the other side of the planet."

Asked how Spare has affected support for the monarchy in Australia, Mr Benwell said: "Republicans are using it to suggest the Royal Family are dysfunctional, but I don't think it is getting them very far. [Republicans] pounced on the comment Harry made in regard to racism, which he's since retracted. But it's not gaining any headway."