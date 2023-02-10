 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest visit disrupted by lone protester

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middletons latest visit disrupted by lone protester

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Falmouth was disrupted by a lone protester on Thursday.

The protester holding a blank piece of paper was detained by police, according to express.co.uk.

The publication reported that the unidentified man initially stood among royal fans lining the street outside of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall toured by couple.

The police intervened when he lifted his white sign and led him away from the crowd.

Asked why he protested, the man reportedly told Matt Wilkinson,The Sun's royal correspondent,  "It’s the 21st century we don’t need a monarchy any more, it’s f***ng ridiculous".

While the royal couple is admired by millions of Britains, anti-monarchists criticize them on social media and often hold protests against the royal family.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz
Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s

Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s
US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’

King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’
King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’

King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’
Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry
King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation

King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation
Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation
Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces

Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces
Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?

Prince William and Kate Middleton shun Queen Elizabeth II's instructions?
Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford says he likes Tom Cruise
King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London

King Charles leaves a fan baffled during his visit to University of East London