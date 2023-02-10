Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest visit disrupted by lone protester

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Falmouth was disrupted by a lone protester on Thursday.



The protester holding a blank piece of paper was detained by police, according to express.co.uk.

The publication reported that the unidentified man initially stood among royal fans lining the street outside of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall toured by couple.



The police intervened when he lifted his white sign and led him away from the crowd.

Asked why he protested, the man reportedly told Matt Wilkinson,The Sun's royal correspondent, "It’s the 21st century we don’t need a monarchy any more, it’s f***ng ridiculous".

While the royal couple is admired by millions of Britains, anti-monarchists criticize them on social media and often hold protests against the royal family.



