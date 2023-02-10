King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’

Prince Harry recalls discussing his mental health with father, King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex touches upon his increasing panic attacks, comparing his brain to an ‘emotional minefield.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the father-of-two adds: “I felt that I was walking each day through a psychological, emotional minefield. I never knew when the next explosion of panic might be. Upon returning to Britain, I did another dive into the research. I was desperate to find a cause, a treatment. I even spoke to Pa, took him into my confidence.”

He then shares his conversation with His Majesty.

“Pa, I’m really struggling with panic attacks and anxiety. He sent me to a doctor, which was kind of him, but the doctor was a general practitioner with no knowledge or new ideas. He wanted to give me pills. I didn’t want to take pills,” he noted.