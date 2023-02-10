King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’

King Charles was ashamed he could not get Prince Harry the help he deserved.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how his father aplogised to him for not assisting him with a psychologist sooner.

He writes: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering. I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly: I suppose it’s my fault. I should’ve got you the help you needed years ago.”

Harry then told His Majesty: “I assured him that it wasn’t his fault. But I appreciated the apology.”