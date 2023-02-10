 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

King Charles was ashamed he could not get Prince Harry the help he deserved.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how his father aplogised to him for not assisting him with a psychologist sooner.

He writes: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering. I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly: I suppose it’s my fault. I should’ve got you the help you needed years ago.”

Harry then told His Majesty: “I assured him that it wasn’t his fault. But I appreciated the apology.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'

Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'
Prince Harry foresaw 'worst case scenario' as he planned trip to South Pole

Prince Harry foresaw 'worst case scenario' as he planned trip to South Pole
Prince Harry says he 'was not considered human being' by family before wedding

Prince Harry says he 'was not considered human being' by family before wedding
Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz
Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s

Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s
US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’

King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’
Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry
Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest visit disrupted by lone protester

Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest visit disrupted by lone protester

King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation

King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation
Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry could surprise world on King Charles III's coronation
Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces

Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces