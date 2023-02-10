 
Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry reveals how the media harassed him as he prepared to ring his 29th birthday.

Amongst many rumours that he came across, the Duke of Sussex notes how he was linked to famous model Cameron Diaz

He writes in his memoir titled 'Spare': “Books about me dived into my love life, homed in on each romantic failure and near miss.”

He added: “I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz. Harry just couldn’t see himself with her, the author reported. Indeed I couldn’t, since we’d never met. I was never within fifty meters of Ms. Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure bollocks then royal biographies are just your thing.”

This comes as Harry breaks best-selling records with his memoir 'Spare.' 

