Prince Harry foresaw 'worst case scenario' as he planned trip to South Pole

Prince Harry admits he wanted to run away from his family ahead of his 29th birthday.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he decided to go to South Pole in his ambition to explore the world.

He pens: “The best thing, I decided, was to get away from birthdays, get away from everything. I decided to mark the anniversary of my arrival on Earth by traveling to its end. I’d already been to the North Pole. Now I’d walk to the South. Another trek in the company of Walking With The Wounded. People warned me that the South Pole was even colder than the North. I laughed.”

Harry then recalls telling his friends: “How could that be possible? I’d already frozen my penis, mate— wasn’t that the very definition of worst-case scenario? Also, this time I’d know how to take proper precautions—snugger underwear, more padding, etc. Better yet, one very close mate hired a seamstress to make me a bespoke cock cushion. Square, supportive, it was sewn from pieces of the softest fleece and… Enough said.”