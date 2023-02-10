 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Kartik Aaryan responds to Salman Khan for praising his new song
Kartik Aaryan responds to Salman Khan for praising his new song

Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada’s new song Character Dheela 2.0 released yesterday; the actor gets appreciation and best wishes from OG Salman Khan.

Salman, taking it to Instagram, he shared the poster of the song and wished Kartik and director Rohit Dhawan. He wrote: “Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada.”

Aaryan really appreciated the response that he received from Khan. He thanked the Wanted actor by writing: “Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan... Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya... Means a lot... Thank you for your love and support Sir.”

Kartik Aaryans Character Dheela 2.0: Salman Khan praises the actor

Character Dheela 2.0 is a tribute to the OG Salman by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Where majority of his fans are loving this recreation, some are asking him not to recreate famous songs again.

The song is a recreation to Khan’s old song Character Dheela from film Ready that released in 2011. The film starred Khan along with Asin, Paresh Rawal, Nikitin Dheer and others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s song is from upcoming rom-com film Shehzada. The film is an Hindi remake of a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that originally featured actor Allu Arjun, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake
‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’
Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'
Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy
Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon
Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'

Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'
Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible

Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France