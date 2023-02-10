John Legend talks ‘challenges’ of daughter Esti’s birth

John Legend breaks down some of the challenges he and Chrissy Teigen faced when planning to welcome their new baby girl, Esti, into the world.

The singer broke it all down during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

There, he got candid about everything, and weighed in on the months before his daughter’s birth.

The singer even set the record straight about why he and wife Teigen got candid about their fertility journey in the first place.

In Legend’s eyes, “We've been open about it because we've had challenges.”

“We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children.”

“at one point, “We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone.”