Friday Feb 10 2023
'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Siddharth says audiences now realize that calls for boycott were baseless
Ahead of Pathaan’s release, social media was filled with boycott trends against the film citing that it contains offensive content; director Siddharth Anand has finally responded over the matter.

The director says that even though it was pretty annoying, but he feels happy that people realized after the release of Pathaan that the trends were baseless.

“Honestly, it was annoying because we know that there is no basis to it. We know when you are making a subject which is slightly controversial and that gets picked on, you get worried and hope that people see the right thing. But here, there is nothing that is offensive. All we were hoping is that let’s release the film so that even people who are boycotting will come and see that there is no merit in what they are saying. That is what happened.”

As per IndiaToday, Anand stated: “Audiences came in huge numbers and saw through it. They realized that the calls (boycott) were baseless. I think that was a silent protest from the audience looking at the way they came on the opening day.”

Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has broken nearly all the records at the box office. The film is still running successfully worldwide.

