Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plotting ‘Coronation coup’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be plotting ‘huge Coronation coup’ given their ‘unusually quiet’ demeanor in recent weeks.



This claim has been issued by US-based policy expert and commentator Nile Gardiner.

He wrote it all down in a new Twitter post and it read, “Harry and Meghan have been unusually quiet in recent days,” and may “fear they will not be invited to the Coronation.”

“Attending the Coronation would be a huge coup for them after their destructive campaign and they would seek to be centre of attention at the event.”