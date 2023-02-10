 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pens 'Thank-you' note for wedding guests

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara hosted their wedding reception on February 9
Sidharth and Kiara hosted their wedding reception on February 9

The newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pens a special note for the all the guests who became a part of their special day.

A picture of a printed card is circulating on social media which had a sweet message for the guest. The duo also asked the them to keep making memories with us.

The note read: “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid.”

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pens Thank-you note for wedding guests

Sid and Kiara hosted a grand wedding ceremony on February 7 in Jaisalmer. Many known celebrities from the Bollywood industry including; Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Aarti Shetty, Ashivni Yardi, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra attended the wedding.

The couple has now returned to Delhi after marriage. They hosted their reception in the capital city last night at the Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in film RC 15 alongside Ram Charan, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'

'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'
Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor
Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake
‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’
Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'
Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy
Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon