Prince William ‘most upset’ by Prince Harry: report

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly been burning in rage and ‘taken to heart’ the contents of Prince Harry’s memoir.



An insider close to People magazine brought this insight forward.

The source in question has revealed that Prince William is “most upset” by Prince Harry’s memoir, despite his father being keen on welcoming the youngest back into the fold.

Per the inside source, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down. He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic.”

King Charles on the other hands wants the entire situation to calm down since, “He would like to have Harry back in the family.”

“If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed.”

“He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue,'