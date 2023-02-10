 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Disney backed 'Toy Story' to get another sequel, fans react

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019
'Toy Story 4' was released in 2019

Disney has started working on another sequel to the very famous animated franchise; Toy Story.

Tim Allen, who lent the voice for space ranger toy Buzz Lightyear in the previous four parts, made the announcement through his twitter handle. He shared the picture of the toy and wrote: “See you soon, Woody; you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity," Allen tweeted, quoting a Buzz line from the original Toy Story. "And off we go to number 5!" Tim’s tweet gave hinted the audience that this is going to be the last part of the franchise.

Even though, the franchise has a strong fan following but the new sequel’s announcement has not really excited the fans as they have started questioning the necessity of Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 4 ended on good note as Woody found his happy ending while the other toys also went back to their chores. The last part seemed to be an end to the Toy Story franchise.

Some think that this might be a move to help Disney get back its lost audience and subscribers. According to Tim Allen, the space ranger and the sheriff still have one more story to tell, reports PinkVilla.

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ tops Rotten Tomatoes rating, ‘Best film of 2022’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ tops Rotten Tomatoes rating, ‘Best film of 2022’

Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker as she shows off her ring

Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker as she shows off her ring
Prince Harry shares his true feelings about success of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry shares his true feelings about success of ‘Spare’
Jonas Brothers announce release date for new track ‘Wings’

Jonas Brothers announce release date for new track ‘Wings’
Kanye West partnership end: Adidas net income falls heavily in 2022

Kanye West partnership end: Adidas net income falls heavily in 2022
Prince William ‘most upset’ by Prince Harry: report

Prince William ‘most upset’ by Prince Harry: report
Leonardo DiCaprio continues to receives backlash over 19-year-old model romance

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to receives backlash over 19-year-old model romance

King Charles wants Prince Harry ‘at the Coronation’

King Charles wants Prince Harry ‘at the Coronation’
Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom

Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom
Kate and William announce donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Kate and William announce donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

John Legend talks ‘challenges’ of daughter Esti’s birth

John Legend talks ‘challenges’ of daughter Esti’s birth
Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'

Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'