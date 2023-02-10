Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio is having a hard time as rumours about him dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani are heating up with several known personalities bashing the star.

Despite a source close to the Titanic star telling People Magazine that the actor is not romantically involved with the model, people aren’t putting a full stop around the speculations.

"Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group,” the insider said, adding, “just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

Now, another insider told In Touch Weekly that DiCaprio was “so upset” about the rumours that he is hesitant to step outside.

After assuring that DiCaprio and Polani are just friends, the source said DiCaprio was “venting” about the rumours.

“He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone,” the outlet shared.