Friday Feb 10 2023
Prince Harry ‘won’t make’ Prince William’s guest list: ‘It's no secret’

Friday Feb 10, 2023

A close pal of Prince William has just broken their silence in regards to Prince Harry’s Coronation invite.

An inside source close to the Daily Beast brought this shocking admission to light.

The source in question is a close pal of Prince William and broke silence just recently.

Per the anonymous pal, “Prince William will, of course, abide by his father, King Charles' decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation...but William would much rather Harry wasn't there.”

Because as of now, “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent.”

Not to mention, “They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.”

“If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list. It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done.”

