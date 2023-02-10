Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Alec Baldwin has been named in a new lawsuit filed over the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ in 2021.

Baldwin, 64, has been sued by the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins. The family claims that if the cinematographer were still alive, she would have moved them to the US with her when the war in Ukraine began.

On Thursday, attorney Gloria Allred said during a press conference that she had filed the suit on behalf of Hutchins’ parents and sister in the Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking damages from Baldwin and the producers and company behind Rust.

Allred also said that Hutchins’ family, who live in Ukraine, were extremely close to her and had been devastated by her death.

Hutchins, 42, died on the set of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021, after being struck by a live bullet that Baldwin allegedly fired from a prop gun.

Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Baldwin was charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of Hutchins.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son Andros and her estate sued Baldwin last February accusing him and the filmmakers of reckless behavior and cost-cutting that led to her death.