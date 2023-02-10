Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez reacted to viral 2023 Grammy memes on husband Ben Affleck by poking fun on his expressions in latest social media post.

The Shotgun Wedding star took to Instagram to share the hotly released trailer of the Argo actor's new movie based on Nike’s quest to sign Michael Jordan titled Air.

But unlike the official trailer of the film dropped on YouTube, the one Lopez shared started with a still image of Affleck with stoic expressions.

“My husband's happy face,” the caption on the image read.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck became the talk of the town after the Gone Girl star was captured looking uninterested and bored at the awards function.

To top it off, Lopez seemingly snapped at her husband when he whispered something into her ear and quickly changed her expressions when she noticed they were being filmed.

The duo even sparked rumours that their marriage is in trouble because of Affleck's rigid and miserable expressions but the speculations were turned down by an insider claiming that the couple had fun at the event.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source said.

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self,” the insider added. "Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from."

"Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."