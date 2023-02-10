 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for questioning King Charles.

Royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin made this shocking accusation.

She broke it all down in her post recent chat with Us Weekly.

There, she pointed out how, “Harry is laying down the law calling for royals to apologise to Meghan.”

“You might as well say, who do you think you are now? It depends on King Charles, he's a monarch but he's also a father.”

“I did like Harry but I don't want him to come to the coronation. I don't think he deserves it.”

“I think you can be rude on Oprah and I think he's very much crossed a line and I don't want him to take away the occasion from the King.”

