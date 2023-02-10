Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly appears in a ‘calm state of mind’ amid backlash over his memoir Spare, which released on January 10 to much acclaim and criticism.



Analysing the Duke of Sussex’s body language after his headline-making promo tour for the explosive book, body language expert Darren Stanton assured that Harry has not been stressing over the response to the claims in his memoir.

The Cheat Sheet quoted Stanton as saying: “He is most definitely in a calm state of mind, looking directly at the camera, which tells me he feels at ease.”

“… It does not appear that Harry is fazed over the criticism surrounding his book. He has quite clearly looked past the problems,” the expert added.

Stanton went on to highlight that Prince Harry isn’t the best at masking his emotions, and so, his body language and mannerisms are easy to decode.

He explained: “Sometimes when Harry gets angry or his emotions are getting the best of him, we will see his cheeks and lips flush red. When he is stressed, he blinks more and also flashes anger.”

“In this piece, we see micro expressions of contradicting stages of emotions,” Stanton added.

“Although he is a member of the royal family, he still possesses the same neurology and psychology as the rest of us. While he has shown clear emotions in the past, his baseline state in this clip is cool, calm and collected. He obviously feels very at peace in his life at the moment,” the expert concluded.

Prince Harry’s Spare hit bookshelves around the world on January 10, and quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction title from Penguin Random House.