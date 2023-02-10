 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe the only reason Prince Harry was able to write ‘so well’ about the blatant toxicity is because he had ‘similar tastes.

Human behaviour and body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass issued this claim.

The writer also penned, Toxic People: Toxic People: 10 Ways Of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable.

She started the conversation off by telling Express UK, “The reason why he's 50 percent below in his popularity right now after the book and the Netflix show is because, in my view having written the best-selling book Toxic People, he has displayed many typically 'toxic' traits.”

“First of all, people don't like people who are complainers and non-solvers, that's number one. And number two, they don't like people who gossip and that's what this really is, a whole gossip fest about nothing, about bridesmaids' dresses.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?
Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps

Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps
Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid
Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’

Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’
Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall
Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash
Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back

Prince Harry just ‘who do you think you are now?’ experts clap back
Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle

British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle