 
pakistan
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

IED blast martyrs two military officers in Balochistan's Kohlu

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Captain Sagheer (left) and Major Jawad embrace martyrdom. — ISPR
  • IED explodes close to leading party 
  • Such acts cannot sabotage peace, says ISPR.
  • It says forces determined to neutralise militants.

RAWALPINDI: Two officers of the security forces embraced martyrdom during a sanitisation operation in Balochistan's Kohlu area, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), based on credible intelligence, the sanitisation operation was initiated on February 10 in Kohlu to deny terrorists and liberty of action.

During the ensuing sanitisation of the area, an IED exploded close to the leading party and resultantly two officers — Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer — embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

As per the military's media wing, the sanitisation operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace.

The ISPR said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

The statement further said that security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

Condemning the incident, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise of the officers and condemned the attack.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also slammed the attack on Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer.


