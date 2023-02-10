 
Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he asked for 'more lines' than Vijay Sethupati

Shahid Kapoor was invited as a guest to Shehnaaz Gill's talk show Desi Vibes where he was promoting his debut web series Farzi.

During the conversation, Shehnaaz asked Shahid if he got in an argument with Vijay Sethupathi regarding dialogues, to which Shahid said no.

Shehnaaz asked Shahid if he asked for more dialogues than Vijay, to which Shahid replied, “No there's nothing like that because OTT shows release everywhere at once, so as many can see the show as an audience works better, and as an actor we have a certain reach."

He further added, ''Vijay Sir's reach is different than mine. I work in Hindi films... so I think when both of us come together a wider audience can see the show and most times it happens that for this reason, they spot a different guy and see their work, so there's only profit.”

He concluded by saying that this collaboration will bring something good for audience. Farzi is premiering on OTT platforms since 10th February.

