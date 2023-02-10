Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna showered love on Patrick Mahomes, after the quarterback was recently pranked by former NFL star Brandon Marshall.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 34, who's set to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, got along with Marshall, 38, after he recently pranked Mahomes, 27, that he was Riri’s favorite quarterback.

“I am so sorry you went through that [Patrick]. I still think you're great. [Brandon's] a hater!” the Diamonds crooner said in a new clip shared by Marshall to his Instagram.

The video clip began with Marshall explaining the hilarious prank to Rihanna, who laughed as she listened to the story.



“Patrick Mahomes, I pranked him yesterday. And I said Rihanna said that you're the greatest quarterback ever. He blushed. He smiled. And then at the end I was like, bro I'm lying.”

“Hearing that, how does that make you feel?” he added, “It makes you feel great,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback replied, adding, “Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospels, so I'm glad that she went with me for that honor.”

The clip then cut to Marshall speaking with Rihanna, as he asked her, “Can you tell him something nice?”

Rihanna said, “That's so mean. He is mean, okay,” she said pointing at Marshall, before affirming that she thinks Mahomes is great.

The video was shared with caption, “What @badgalriri said!! @patrickmahomes you can smile now.”