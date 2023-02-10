Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix is eyeing to sign Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for its new Nancy Meyers comedy film.

Nancy Meyers signed with Netflix in April 2022 to write and direct its new ensemble comedy that Netflix Studios will produce.

As per What's on Netflix, Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Black Widow), Owen Wilson (Loki, Starsky & Hutch), and Penélope Cruz (Vanilla Sky, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) are eyed for different roles in the project.

The outlet further reports that filming is reportedly going to begin in May 2023 in Los Angeles.

The story is as follows, "A talented young writer/director and brilliant young producer, get off to a fantastic Hollywood start: meeting, quickly falling in love, and creating successful films together. Soon enough, the romance fades and the two call it quits, but when another great career opportunity arises, they find themselves teamed up on a new project with high stakes and two emotionally volatile stars that may test their limits."

The film title and other details will be revealed in due time.