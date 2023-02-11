 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba aims to take 'power' away from racism through his career: 'I stopped describing myself as a Black actor'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Idris Elba aims to take power away from racism through his career: I stopped describing myself as a Black actor

Idris Elba is opening up on his views on racism and his hopes of dealing with it through his career.

In an interview with Esquire, Idris Elba said that he no longer categorises himself as a "black actor" because he basing his career on skin colour "put me in a box."

The actor, whose much-awaited film Luther: The Fallen Sun is set to release, remarked, "I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realised it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over."

Idris, 50, also shared that he doesn't want to be remembered because of his blackness, as he comes from the Black community, but because of his work as an actor, cited from Daily Mail.

He continued, "As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that."

The Suicide Squad star further added, "Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the first time for me. I don’t want to be the first Black. I’m the first Idris." 

More From Entertainment:

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91
'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'

'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction
'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'

'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'
Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction
Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy
K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album
Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig
True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung