Saturday Feb 11 2023
Prince Harry saw ‘months of anxiety’ pass away during South Pole trip

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Prince Harry admits he forgot about his anxiety for the few days he spent at South Pole.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ talks he felt serene and at peace as he decided to go on a trek on his 29th birthday.

Describing his feelings from the moment, the father-of-two writes: “The silence was holy—not a bird, not a car, not a tree—but it was only one part of the larger, all-encompassing nothingness. No smells, no wind, no sharp corners or distinct features to distract from the endless and insanely beautiful vista.”

He added: “I walked off to be by myself for a few moments. I’d never been anywhere half so peaceful. Overcome with joy, I did a headstand. Months and months of anxiety passed away…for a few minutes.”

Earlier in the book, Harry described his intense panic attacks and mental health ordeal after the death of Princess Diana.

