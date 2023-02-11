 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says 'fellow walkers' at South Pole trek humbled his 'complaints'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about a humbling as he trekked alongside a group at South Pol.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he refrained from complaining about his personal ordeal as he saw fellow walkers suffering during the trip.

He writes: “Trekking across sastrugi with a broken toe? Maybe this could be an event at the International Warrior Games, I thought. But any time I felt tempted to complain—about my toe, my fatigue, anything—I had only to glance at my fellow walkers.”

Harry then shared: “I was directly behind a Scottish soldier named Duncan, who had no legs. Behind me, an American soldier named Ivan was blind. So not one whinge would be heard from me, I vowed.”

Harry marked a trip to Antarctica to ring his 29th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘party till dawn' at Norfolk led to ‘broken toe’

Prince Harry ‘party till dawn' at Norfolk led to ‘broken toe’
Prince Harry saw ‘months of anxiety’ pass away during South Pole trip

Prince Harry saw ‘months of anxiety’ pass away during South Pole trip
'Sight Charles holding up Archie in crown will go a long way to reverse recent damage'

'Sight Charles holding up Archie in crown will go a long way to reverse recent damage'
Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91
'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'

'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'
Idris Elba aims to take 'power' away from racism through his career: 'I stopped describing myself as a Black actor'

Idris Elba aims to take 'power' away from racism through his career: 'I stopped describing myself as a Black actor'
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction
'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'

'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'
Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction
Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy
K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album