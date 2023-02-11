Prince Harry says 'fellow walkers' at South Pole trek humbled his 'complaints'

Prince Harry is opening up about a humbling as he trekked alongside a group at South Pol.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he refrained from complaining about his personal ordeal as he saw fellow walkers suffering during the trip.

He writes: “Trekking across sastrugi with a broken toe? Maybe this could be an event at the International Warrior Games, I thought. But any time I felt tempted to complain—about my toe, my fatigue, anything—I had only to glance at my fellow walkers.”

Harry then shared: “I was directly behind a Scottish soldier named Duncan, who had no legs. Behind me, an American soldier named Ivan was blind. So not one whinge would be heard from me, I vowed.”

Harry marked a trip to Antarctica to ring his 29th birthday.