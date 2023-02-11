 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Prince Harry says King Charles was 'sole decider' of his money matters

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the importance of money in the British Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals how his budget was solely allotted by King Charles III.

He pens: “Money determined all. In the case of Willy and me, Pa was the sole decider. It was he alone who controlled our funds; we could only do what we could do with whatever resources and budget we got from him. To be publicly flogged for how much Pa permitted us to do—that felt grossly unfair. Rigged.”

He continued: “Maybe the stress around all this stuff stemmed from the overarching stress about the monarchy itself. The family was feeling the tremors of global change, hearing the cries of critics who said the monarchy was outdated, costly.”

This comes after Harry in 2021 told Oprah Winfrey about his financial cut off from father.

