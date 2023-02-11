 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'won't give long' to let Meghan make up mind about coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

King Charles has decided to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation.

His Majesty reportedly is preparing to send invites to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the upcoming month, hoping to get a quick RSVP from his youngest son.

A Whitehall source said: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible - without any drama."

Despite the invitation, the Palace does not want both Prince William and Prince Harry to share space in a camera frame. The estranged brothers will thus be parted in Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Afua Hagan believes the couple will attend the coronation.

“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation," she notes. 

