Sarah Ferguson unlikely to speak against Meghan and Harry at New York event

The British media is hoping that Sarah Ferguson will have something to say against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when she speaks during an appearance in New York on the promotion trail for her new romance novel.

According to reports, the Duchess of York will be speaking about Prince Harry Meghan and late Queen Elizabeth on the occasion.

She will be appearing at a global cultural centre in NYC on March 6, where she will be "talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan".



While some think she will speak against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, others think she won't because her daughter Eugenie maintains good relations with Meghan and Harry.

It is being expected that she will have some diplomatic answers to questions about Meghan and Harry.

The book, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, will draw upon some biographical elements from the Duchess's life in the Royal Family as well as being inspired by historical characters, according to express.co.uk.



