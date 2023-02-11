 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses
Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses

Adidas has been baring an exuberant cost after Kanye West’s antisemitic took social media by storm.

This announcement has been brought to light by CEO Bjørn Gulden.

He warns West’s comments have brought on a major financial downside.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he even explained in a press release on Thursday.

According to People magazine Mr Gulden also added, “We are currently not performing the way we should.”

For those unversed, Adidas announced itself the “sole owner of all design rights” back in November, 2022 and promised to look into ‘repurposing’ the designs once 2023 rolled around.

Failure to do so could result in the brand losing almost $534 million in profit, with one-off costs soaring to nearly $213 million, merely to ‘assess’ everything.

“If all these effects were to materialize,” the company could incur a total loss of $750 million.

“ 2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company. We will put full focus on the consumer, our athletes, our retail partners and our Adidas employees.”

This comes shortly after West’s antisemitism was called out. At the time the company released a statement that read, “2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company. We will put full focus on the consumer, our athletes, our retail partners and our Adidas employees.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’

Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’
Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show
North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note

North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note
Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person

Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person

Sarah Ferguson unlikely to speak against Meghan and Harry at New York event

Sarah Ferguson unlikely to speak against Meghan and Harry at New York event

Meghan's former aide talks about life in California

Meghan's former aide talks about life in California

Harry and Meghan plan to relaunch themselves with Africa tour?

Harry and Meghan plan to relaunch themselves with Africa tour?

King Charles 'won't give long' to let Meghan make up mind about coronation

King Charles 'won't give long' to let Meghan make up mind about coronation
King Charles III coronation 'emblem' officially unveiled: Photo

King Charles III coronation 'emblem' officially unveiled: Photo
Prince Harry talks about Royal ‘obsession’ for official engagements: ‘Feverish’

Prince Harry talks about Royal ‘obsession’ for official engagements: ‘Feverish’
Kate Middleton did not want ‘third wheel’ Harry in new home: Claim

Kate Middleton did not want ‘third wheel’ Harry in new home: Claim
Prince Harry says King Charles was ‘sole decider’ of his money matters

Prince Harry says King Charles was ‘sole decider’ of his money matters