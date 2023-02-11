 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
King Charles, Camilla won’t mark Valentine’s Day together: Here’s why

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will not be marking their first Valentine’s Day together ahead of the monarch’s coronation in May after ascending to throne.

According to reports, the King and Camilla will not celebrate the romantic day together as the Queen Consort has a busy schedule on this day.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Camilla will be making a public appearance in the West Midlands on Valentine’s Day.

The report further says Camilla will be spending the romantic day to mark 100th anniversary of the Elmhurst Ballet School. She has been patron of the school since 2006.

It further said King Charles will not be joining Camilla on Valentine’s Day in the West Midlands, and therefore, the royal couple will not be spending the romantic day together.

Meanwhile, the report, per Hello Magazine, says King Charles and Camilla will head out to Milton Keynes together on February 16.

