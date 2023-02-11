 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for wanting to dish on her pain 'behind closed doors'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s constant calls to tell the world about her ‘pain behind closed doors’ has been called out.

Former press secretary Dickie Arbiter brought this claim to light during his interview with the Daily Mail.

“I think that William and Kate will watch this trailer and think to themselves, ‘oh God, here we go again’.”

“This is just one long whinge, and for what? Harry says he's doing this to protect his family - protect them from what?”

“Meghan says if we only knew what happened behind closed doors - why should we? What exactly is it that they have to say which we haven't heard before?'.”

