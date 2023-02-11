Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s claims with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently reacted to Meghan Markle’s claims she made in Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’.



The Duchess of Sussex had claimed that ‘formal’ Kate Middleton found hugging during their first meeting ‘jarring.’

Meghan says: 'Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.'

However, Kate Middleton apparently dismissed Meghan’s claims as the Princess of Wales showcased she is indeed a 'hugger' after she embraced her old school teacher in Cornwall on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton also warmly hugged Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition.