Saturday Feb 11 2023
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's claims with latest move

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s claims with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently reacted to Meghan Markle’s claims she made in Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’.

The Duchess of Sussex had claimed that ‘formal’ Kate Middleton found hugging during their first meeting ‘jarring.’

Meghan says: 'Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.'

However, Kate Middleton apparently dismissed Meghan’s claims as the Princess of Wales showcased she is indeed a 'hugger' after she embraced her old school teacher in Cornwall on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton also warmly hugged Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition.

