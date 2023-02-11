 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?

Kanye West's commercial activities are looked after by his new wife, Bianca Censori, from managing his daily schedule to supervising business deals.

According to The U.S. Sun, the 45-year-old new wife, "Bianca, runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November.

"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy.

"She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far," the insider disclosed.

The Donda hitmaker reportedly exchanged vows with Yeezy architecture mere two months after his separation was finalized with Kim Kardashian.

Initially, the ceremony was reported to be held in L.A.; however, a source told the tabloid the pair walked down the aisle at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah.

Later, the duo spent time at West's favorite luxury hotel.

Much to the amaze of fans, the source revealed their connection is "deeper than surface level," and they "consider themselves a married couple," and both have rings.

"It was completely private and a surprise to the world, there is no way Kim knew," the source said. "And Bianca's family found out when the rest of the world did.

