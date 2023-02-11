Prince Harry ‘selling’ life story in ‘installments’ to Netflix, Spotify

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for equally distributing his life story in ‘installments’ to those paying the most.



Filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, made this admission in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

In it he accused the Duke of hoarding his traumatic stories for money, ‘in equal amounts’ for his three employers.

He also said, “Harry’s latest claim, while promoting his book, is that his elder brother William — the first in line to the British throne — physically assaulted him.”

“Instead of relaying that to the police at the time, Harry opted to save the detail for a memoir sold at an official retail price of £28 ($34) per copy. I guess he needed to balance what scandalous topics made it to the Netflix documentary for which he and Meghan were reportedly paid $100m, what makes it to a Spotify podcast series apparently worth $18m and what made it to the book. How else would he get people to pay for all of them?”