Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’

Prince Harry warned his decision to release a memoir would be ‘hailed’ if he had ‘confronted’ Queen over ‘family’s legacy of colonialism, oppression’ instead.



Filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, made this admission in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

He believes, “I would have been the first in line to buy Harry’s Spare if he had confronted his grandmother — the late Queen Elizabeth II — on his family’s legacy of colonialism, global imperialism and oppression, and had written about that in the book.”

“But to force-feed information like how Harry’s son, Archie, was not offered taxpayer-funded protection by the royal family is ludicrous and fails to garner my sympathy.”