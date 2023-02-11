 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’
‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’

The Flash actor Grant Gustin, who appeared as Barry Allen in the series shared how he feels on his long running show coming to an end.

He explained about being ready to say goodbye to the nearly decade long Arrowseries, coming to an end with its season 9 debuted on CW on February 8, 2023.

Having only 12 episodes to go before the final season comes to an end, the series still has some part of the storyline to wrap up for its cast of characters.

In an interview with E! News, Gustin opened up about saying goodbye to The Flash after having played Barry since 2013.

Although, not with the negative connotation, Gustin looks at finishing The Flash as an experience of graduating from high school.

“I'm ready for it to be over. And that's not for any negative reason. It's like when you're getting ready to finish high school and—granted I don't know what college I'm going to after this, I might not get into college—but you're excited to wrap up and move on to the next phase of your life,” he said.

He Further continued, “I'm ready emotionally and my family is ready to just kind of move into the next chapter together. I never had a real expectation, I've never tried to visualize how it would end after all these years. So, I have no idea what to expect from this last one, whatever script I receive in my inbox is what I'll accept as our story and then move forward with.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills

Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills
Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?
Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?

Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?
Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys

Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys
Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize
Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’
BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello
Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’

Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’