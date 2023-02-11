Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has been creating a massive buzz among royal fans who think the band looks different than the one Prince Harry gave her.

The Duke of Sussex proposed to the Suits alum with a special engagement ring that featured precious stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

However, as reported by Express, the new photos show the ring is much thinner than the original band.

Meanwhile, the mother of two is expected to make an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation as a Whitehall source said: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible - without any drama."

A royal commentator Afua Hagan on the other hand believed that the couple will attend the ceremony in a bid to reconcile with the firm.

“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation," she noted.