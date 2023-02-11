Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly using their Hollywood connections to make another lucrative deal to give a boost to their careers after life in the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a big-time Hollywood deal-maker. The couple were reportedly introduced to Adam Lilling by close friend Ellen DeGeneres.

Lilling is known as Tinseltown’s top deal-maker and has worked with the entrepreneur for several years, according to Page Six.

Harry, Meghan and Mr Lilling were seen in conversation at Ms DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal to Portia de Rossi in the Duke and Duchess's home town of Montecito last week. The Duke was seen introducing him to a fellow guest.

Mr Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were included in The Hollywood Reporter’s "Top deal-makers of 2022" in December, along with 43 other power players "who brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars". He has also worked with Ellen, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A-listers.

It came after speculation intensified over what lilibet and Archie's parents will do next after their multi-miliion-dollar Netflix documentary and the release of Harry's memoir Spare.