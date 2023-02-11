Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

Britney Spears’ sons' refusal to meet her has reportedly added to her depression, claimed singer’s close friend.

The source, who claims to be close to the Hold Me Closer hitmaker, told Daily Mail that Sean and Jayden’s unwillingness to be a part of singer’s life has caused her great stress.

“Everybody is worried about her because she is very depressed,” the friend said before adding that the singer, who was once very “bubbly,” has turned into an introvert.

The source said that one of the reasons why the singer’s depression has been triggered, is her son’s refusal to see her. “It is heartbreaking to see her this way,” the pal said.

“The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart,” the insider added. “She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that.'

The source further shared that Spears “only takes her prescription meds” before saying, “I have not seen her do drugs, I have not seen her drink, nothing, but everyone knows she is bi-polar and different and she is on a ton of meds for that, so her mood can be up and down, but she is not a drug addict and is not in danger of dying.”

“But she is very depressed, which is a concern,” the insider noted, claiming that there was no intervention planned for Spears.

“While everyone knows Britney is in a really bad funk, I have not seen anyone schedule an intervention. And if there was one being set up, I highly doubt Britney would know about it. How would she know? Her team is not in charge of her, she is in charge of them,” said the friend.