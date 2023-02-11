 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Britney Spears depression has been triggered because of sons behaviour with her
Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her 

Britney Spears’ sons' refusal to meet her has reportedly added to her depression, claimed singer’s close friend.

The source, who claims to be close to the Hold Me Closer hitmaker, told Daily Mail that Sean and Jayden’s unwillingness to be a part of singer’s life has caused her great stress.

“Everybody is worried about her because she is very depressed,” the friend said before adding that the singer, who was once very “bubbly,” has turned into an introvert.

The source said that one of the reasons why the singer’s depression has been triggered, is her son’s refusal to see her. “It is heartbreaking to see her this way,” the pal said.

“The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart,” the insider added. “She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that.'

The source further shared that Spears “only takes her prescription meds” before saying, “I have not seen her do drugs, I have not seen her drink, nothing, but everyone knows she is bi-polar and different and she is on a ton of meds for that, so her mood can be up and down, but she is not a drug addict and is not in danger of dying.”

“But she is very depressed, which is a concern,” the insider noted, claiming that there was no intervention planned for Spears.

“While everyone knows Britney is in a really bad funk, I have not seen anyone schedule an intervention. And if there was one being set up, I highly doubt Britney would know about it. How would she know? Her team is not in charge of her, she is in charge of them,” said the friend.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills

Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?
Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?

Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?
Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys

Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys
Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize
‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’

‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’
Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’
BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello
Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’

Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’