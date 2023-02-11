 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III

Queen Consort Camila looks different than Duchess of York who shows ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour, noted an expert.

"Camilla likes Sarah. They're both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them,” an insider told Daily Mail.

More recently, a body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk, “On the surface, their body language signals would put them at odds."

"Fergie is a long-term fan of spontaneous, attention-seeking behaviour, including her trait of wide-eyed gurning facial expressions, a rather country-style walk and a wide-mouthed, wrinkled-nose infectious laugh that all seem to add up to make her appear an open book, although prone to the kind of clumsier public moments that royals like Diana and Kate have always managed to avoid.

"Camilla is caution turned into an art form. She barely moves in public without eye-checking her husband and other people nearby.

"Where Fergie tends to be a risk-taking instigator when it comes to movement and poses, Camilla is a copier who prefers to get things right,” she added.

