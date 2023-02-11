Netizens upset over middle-aged fans discussing rookie group New Jeans





K-pop fans are disturbed by an episode from the Pixid Youtube channel featuring Seventeen’s Seungkwan

K-pop fans are disturbed by an episode from the Pixid Youtube channel featuring Seventeen’s Seungkwan on February 10th. The concept of the episode was that Seungkwan would be the imposter in a group full of middle-aged men.

Though fans of Seventeen were initially excited about the episode, things took a strange turn when the topic of HYBE group New Jeans came up. One of the men brought up a New Jeans meme, which lead to him being asked whether he was a part of the girl group’s fandom.

Seungkwan is evidently surprised in the clip, with Seventeen technically being in the same label as the young performers. The men then went on to discuss their biases in the group, sang the group’s songs and divided the industry into “before and after New Jeans.”



According to Koreaboo, Netizens took to Twitter to express their discomfort over the episode, admitting that they stopped enjoying it after the men started speaking about Newjeans. The group’s members are quite young, with the youngest member being 14 years old. This is why fans have taken to criticising their label for allowing minors to debut as idols.

The label similarly came under fire after the release of their song Cookie, which according to fans, had sexually provocative lyrics that were inappropriate to be sung by a group of young girls.