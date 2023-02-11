 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl
Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

Donald Trump has recently criticised Rihanna ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

OK! magazine reported that the former President of the United States took a dig at the Umbrella hit-maker over her fashion styling in a latest social media rant after he was prompted that she didn’t support him during 2020 election.

Lately, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson wrote on Truth Social, “Rihanna spray painted (expletive) Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” in the wake of August 2020 tweet by Rihanna in which she posed in front of a “spray-painted art installation”.

Ronny further said, “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

To this, Donald also joined in on the bandwagon, as he shared the post and added, “Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has not shared her reaction to Donald or Texas congressman over their provocative comments.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends
Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s

Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal
BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance
Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film

Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film
Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model