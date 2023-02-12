 
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a shocking news with fans as he revealed that he was electrocuted Friday during a performance for Super Bowl weekend.

The "Valentine" singer took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of his performance with a caption: “YOOO I GOT ELECTRICUTED, AND MY HAIR STOOD UP."

In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen dancing onstage at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest in Phoenix.

MGK's famous blonde hair, in the clip, can be seen standing straight up during performance.

The rocker appeared with full energy on the set, wearing a white crop top and silver metallic pants.

Megan Fox's man did not share further details on how exactly he was shocked.

As per reports, no medical professionals were needed. After his show, Kelly and his fiancée met up and attended Canadian rapper Drake’s Super Bowl party.

Machine Gun Kelly's Super Bowl performance comes few days after he and the “Transformers” star attended the 2023 Grammys together.

