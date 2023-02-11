Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Saturday Feb 11, 2023
Pamela Anderson has recently discussed about her childhood dream job on Drew Barrymore Show.
While speaking to Drew, Pamela revealed that she never wanted to be a playmate at the Playboy Mansion.
“I wanted to be a nun or a librarian,” said the 55-year-old.
She continued, “And I kind of took a different route. I don't know what happened.”
The Baywatch star recalled how her passion for reading and books directed toward the Bible.
“I was at the library every day – I was at story time every day and I really wanted to be a librarian, and then I thought, "No, I really wanna be a nun." '
Pamela also gave a peek into her morning ritual, saying, “I have my prayers I say in the morning, I have to do my routine – my Hail Marys, my little thing with my little Mary sculpture.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Drew asked Pamela about the “mistake she ever made”.
“I don't want to call it a mistake. The best mistake I ever made was...I guess marrying Tommy,” she added.
The revelation comes after Pamela starred in her own documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, which is based on her life, career and relationship.