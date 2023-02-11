Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black have been sued over West Hollywood post-party shooting back in February 2022.

Two men, who claimed to be struck by bullets outside of a West Hollywood after-party held last year, have filed a lawsuit against Justin Bieber and Kodack Black on February 11, 2023.

According to Deadline, the lawsuit holds Kodack Black to be the biggest instigator of the shooting that occurred as he was exiting The Nice Guy venue where the after part was held.

The Nice Guy restaurant, where the party was held; hospitality company The Hwood Group; online fashion and lifestyle company the Revolve Group; and the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County, are also mentioned in the lawsuit.

The alleged victims are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

Kodak Black (aka Bill Kapri), who has an extensive criminal record, was one of those shot in Justin Bieber's after-party shooting.